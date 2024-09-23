Winners announced at Calamity Jane Days Baby Show in Princeton

The annual Baby Show at Calamity Jane Days in Princeton celebrated the community’s youngest members, showcasing their charm across multiple age categories. Participants from Princeton and nearby areas competed, with proud families cheering on their children.
Winners by Category:
Girl 0-3 Months
- 1st: Coralynn Campbell, daughter of Ian and Chasidy Campbell, Princeton.
Girl 4-6 Months
- 1st: Hartley Moreno, daughter of Riley Moreno and the late Caleb Linthacom, Princeton.
Girl 7-12 Months
- 1st: Kynlee Gosnell, daughter of Brendon and Fallon Gosnell, Warrensburg.
- 2nd: Stella Elsberry, daughter of Sam and Kimberly Elsberry, Princeton.
- 3rd: Scarlett Glass, daughter of Tyler and Kayleigh Glass, Princeton.
Boys 7-12 Months
- 1st: Grayson Turner, son of Jason Turner and Savannah Orndorff, Princeton.
- 2nd: Stockton Byers, son of Remington Byers and Samantha Demoss, Princeton.
- 3rd: Bowen Donelson, son of Brayden and Zoe Donelson, Princeton.
Girl 13-18 Months
- 1st: Kassandra Glenn, daughter of Ethan Glenn and Alyssa Hickman, Princeton.
- 2nd: Kaylea Power, daughter of Derek and Lacey Power, Princeton.
- 3rd: Piper Stafford, daughter of Matt and Malachi Stafford, Harris.
Girl 19-24 Months
- 1st: Catherine Metcalf, daughter of Tim Metcalf and Tiffany Kaehl, Spickard.
Girl 25-35 Months
- 1st: Ranae Nelson, daughter of Colton and Leigh Nelson, Princeton.
- 2nd: Adalinn Coffman, daughter of Tanner and Keyonna Coffman, Spickard.
- 3rd: Sofia Glass, daughter of Tyler and Kayleigh Glass, Princeton.
Boys 25-35 Months
- 1st: Sylas Pollard, son of Mathew Pollard and Deja Collins, Princeton.
Girls 3-4 Years Old (Princess)
- 1st: Scottlyn Shull, daughter of Scott and Kelli Shull, Trenton.
- 2nd: Jessalynn Nordyke, daughter of Justin and Sydni Sharp, Princeton.
- 3rd: Abigaile Priest, daughter of Christopher and Rachel Priest, Kirksville.
Boys 3-4 Years Old (Prince)
- 1st: Layton Cortez, son of Austin Cortez and Samantha Demoss.
- 2nd: Caleb Parsons, son of Spencer and Leslie Parsons, Mercer.
Girls 5-6 Years Old (Lt. Miss Calamity)
- 1st: Paisley Baker, daughter of Shawn and Ashley Baker, Princeton.
- 2nd: Leilani Youngs, daughter of Deja Collins, Princeton.
- 3rd: Alaina Cortez, daughter of Austin Cortez and Samantha Demoss, Princeton.
Boys 5-6 Years Old (Wild Bill)
- 1st: Mac Parsons, son of Brandon and Kelsi Parsons, Princeton.