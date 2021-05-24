Winner of Kauffman Stadium Royals Suite experience to be announced at chamber banquet

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

People attending the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet on June 4 can learn if they won a Kauffman Stadium Signature Suite for the June 18th baseball game against Boston. CFM Insurance has donated the experience to the Trenton chamber.

The Royals Suite includes 18 Kauffman Stadium admission tickets, 5 premium parking passes, and a $600 ballpark food dining package. Collectively, it’s a $3,000 value. The suite is along the third-base line at the baseball stadium in Kansas City.

People have the opportunity to purchase for $50 a card during the banquet. The name of the lucky winner will be drawn at the end of the evening.

To make your banquet reservations call 660-359-4324 for the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce.

