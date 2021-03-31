Winigan Farms to sponsor free workshop on selling at Brookfield Farmers Market

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A free workshop will be held for anyone interested in selling at the Brookfield Farmers Market.

Winigan Farms will sponsor the program at the Burris Community Center of Brookfield on April 8th from 1 to 3 o’clock in the afternoon. Topics will include customer service tips, pricing and marketing products, and labeling products. There will also be a question and answer session.

Preregistration is not required.

Contact the Adair County Extension Center for more information about the April 8th Brookfield Farmers Market workshop at 660-665-9866. Winigan Farms can also be contacted through Facebook.

Related