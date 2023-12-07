Winigan community prepares for tree lighting and caroling on Dec 17

The Winigan Community Tree Lighting and Caroling event is scheduled for December 17. The festivities at the Winigan Community Building will commence at 5 p.m.

The event will begin with the tree lighting, followed by caroling throughout Winigan.

Attendees can enjoy soups and hot cocoa after the caroling session. Subsequently, a youth group will visit the local nursing home to continue caroling. The evening will also feature s’mores.

For inquiries regarding the Winigan Community Tree Lighting and Caroling on December 17, please contact Marie Cowart.