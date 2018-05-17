Wingshooting for the Hunter Workshop to be held in Kirksville

The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold a free workshop to help migratory and upland bird hunters improve their hunting skills with non-toxic shot.

A Wingshooting for the Hunter Workshop will be held at the Northeast Regional Office in Kirksville June 23rd from 9 o’clock in the morning to 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

The program will cover how to select the best ammunition and choke combination for hunting, improve shooting and range and distance estimation skills, and properly pattern shotguns as well as general information on the latest non-toxic shotgun ammunition.

Participants should bring their hunting shotguns, choke tubes, non-toxic shotgun ammunition they wish to pattern, eye and ear protection, lunch, and a stool or chair. Clay targets, as well as 12 and 20 gauge non-toxic practice ammunition, will be provided.

Registration and more information for the Wingshooting for the Hunter Workshop can be obtained by calling the MDC Northeast Regional Office at 660-785-2420. Participants must register by June 22.

