Wine Walk to be held in Downtown Jamesport on June 17th

Local News June 8, 2023 KTTN News
Spring Wine Walk Final Version
A wine walk will be held in Downtown Jamesport next week. Twenty businesses are to participate on June 17th from 4 to 8 pm.

Registration will be at the Spillman Event Center, and the wine walk will start there. Participants are reminded to bring identification.

Each participant will receive a wine glass and a map of participating stores. Businesses will have wine samples, and there will be snacks. There will also be music north of the four-way stop on June 17th.

Pre-register for the Jamesport Wine Walk on Eventbrite for $25 per person.

