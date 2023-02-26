Wind Advisory issued for much of northern Missouri, rain included in the forecast

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chances of rain overnight and into Monday come with a Wind Advisory issued by the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The Wind Advisories go into effect at 10 pm and midnight for two separate areas in north Missouri and will expire on Monday afternoon at noon and 3 pm. Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, gusting as high as 50 mph are possible within the advisory area.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result from high winds. Use extra caution when driving, especially if you are operating a high-profile vehicle.

Counties included in the Wind Advisory from midnight through Monday at 3 pm are:

Adair, Carroll, Chariton, Cooper, Grundy, Howard, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Pettis, Putnam, Randolph, Saline, Schuyler, and Sullivan counties.

The weather forecast for counties where the Wind Advisory expires at 3 pm on Monday can be read at this link.

Counties included in the Wind Advisory, from 10 pm Sunday night with the advisory expiring at noon on Monday include:

Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Platte, and Ray counties.

The weather forecast for counties where the Wind Advisory expires at noon on Monday can be read at this link.

(You can click on the graphics below to enlarge them in a new browser window)

