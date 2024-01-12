Wind Advisory issued for large portion of north Missouri

In addition to the Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Missouri, a Wind Advisory is in now in effect, from noon Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, January 11, in several counties across central, north central, and northeast Missouri. The National Weather Service warns of northwest winds blowing at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts potentially reaching up to 45 mph.

The areas expected to be impacted include:

Adair

Carroll

Chariton

Cooper

Grundy

Howard

Linn

Livingston

Macon

Mercer

Pettis

Putnam

Randolph

Saline

Schuyler

Sullivan

During this period, gusty winds could pose risks by blowing around unsecured objects. There is also a possibility of tree limbs being blown down, which could lead to a few power outages.

Residents are advised to exercise extra caution, especially those operating high-profile vehicles. It is also recommended to secure any outdoor objects to prevent them from becoming hazards.