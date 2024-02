Share To Your Social Network

The Spickard Parent Teachers Organization sponsors a carnival on Friday night, February 9, at the Spickard School gym.

Attendees will have the opportunity to play games and win prizes. Tickets are available at a rate of $1 for five, or they can be purchased individually for 25 cents each.

The Spickard PTO reports that popcorn will be available for 50 cents and bottled water for one dollar.

Carnival activities are scheduled to run from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

