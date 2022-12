WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Wilson Township in Grundy County will have multiple positions up for election and will have a measure on the ballot on April 4th.

Open positions are one trustee, two board members, and one clerk. Each position will have a two-year term.

Candidates can file December 6th through 27th by calling Brad Wilford at 660-286-2109.

The ballot measure for the Wilson Township will ask for the continuation of a levy of 35 cents on $100 for special road and bridge.