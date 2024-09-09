William J. “Bill” Conley, was called home to the Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. He was born on November 6, 1955, in Ayer, Massachusetts, to William C. and Norma Conley. Bill grew up on the world-famous Gibbet Hill Farm in Groton, Massachusetts, which was managed by his father. As a youngster, Bill had a great passion for Angus cattle, ice hockey, baseball, cross-country running, and spending mischievous time with his buddies.

At 16, Bill was named the champion showman of North America at the 6th Annual National Junior Angus Show (NJAS) Showmanship Contest in 1972, held in conjunction with the All-American Angus Breeders Futurity at Keeneland Racetrack in Lexington, Kentucky. After high school graduation, Bill arrived in Blue Springs, Missouri, at the doorstep of Gayle Long at the Herdsman’s Institute, alongside Pat Scheer. He then traveled farther west to Manhattan, Kansas, where he attended K-State University, studying Animal Science, working in the Purebred Beef Unit, and working at Laflin Angus Ranch in Olsburg, Kansas. Bill took one summer semester at Texas A&M before moving to Briggs, Texas, as the first herdsman at the prestigious R&J Ranch. During Bill’s tenure at R&J Ranch, he was instrumental in creating a legacy of national championship banners, notably exhibiting many cattle on the Hill and in the Yards at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado. He received the American Angus Association Outstanding Herdsman of the Year award in 1982.

In 1980, Bill served as one of the three judges at the NJAS Showmanship contest. Over the next 40 years, Bill continued to evaluate cattle across the nation, across all breeds, and became recognized as one of the best eyes for good, solid, functional cattle. Many times, people had to tell him to slow down because they couldn’t get cattle to the ready area fast enough. Bill never second-guessed his gut instincts, and he loved cattle that could move. His philosophy was that function starts from the ground up.

Bill had the utmost respect for his father and heeded his father’s wishes to maintain the cowherd’s integrity, staying balanced and keeping everything in check. The Conley family purchased acreage just east of the American Angus Association, during the time Bill Sr. served on the Board of Directors for six years and as president in 1985. As Gibbet Hill became constrained by a population surge, Clarksdale, Missouri, became home to many of the Gibbet Hill matron female lines. GH Mignonne 702 produced many champions for Kyle Conley, as well as her well-known son, “BC Lookout 7024.” Kori Conley showed CAF E Belle 405 as the 1996 NJAS Grand Champion Cow/Calf pair. In 2016, Trey Conley showed both the Grand Champion Bred and Owned and the Owned Mature Cow/Calf pairs—descendants of the original Gibbet Hill matron, “Belle of Malden.” Bill was extremely proud that all three of his children qualified and honorably competed in the NJAS Showmanship contest. Kyle and Trey were both multiple recipients of the American Angus Auxiliary’s Silver Pitcher award, and in 2022, Bill’s grandson Case Conley won his first Silver Pitcher! Genetics from the Conley program can be found in herds throughout the United States and around the world.

Bill’s thirst for travel and adventure led him to work with and learn from the greatest in the cattle industry. His hero was Jake White, and Bill’s lifelong friendships were far-reaching and too numerous to count. He often left his voicemail full on purpose but always answered his phone when someone called. Bill sincerely enjoyed long conversations with close friends and always made time to assist with any questions or concerns.

Bill’s favorite part of the day was waking up before daylight and being the first to the barn. His favorite pastime was watching the Kansas City Royals, Boston Bruins, Kansas City Chiefs, and Professional Bull Riders.

Bill always carried a felt-tip pen, wrote notes on his hands, looked everyone in the eye, and always kept his word. Bill will be missed. His handshake validated his sincerity, he had a contagious smile, and his eyes always sought truth.

Bill is survived by his wife, Donna, who continues the legacy of Conley Angus; two sons, Kyle of Oklahoma and Trey of Missouri; a daughter, Kori (Cole Simmons) of Kansas; three grandsons, Case and Jack Conley of Oklahoma, and Sutton Simmons of Kansas; one granddaughter, Sterling Simmons of Kansas; two brothers, Tim of Missouri and Richard of Massachusetts; and a sister, Barbara, of New York. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William C. and Norma Conley of Groton, Massachusetts.

A Celebration of Bill’s life will be held at Wagstaff Arena at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at the American Royal Complex in Kansas City, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bill Conley Memorial Scholarship, directed toward young breeders in the bred and owned division.

