Wichita man pleads guilty to gun possession while selling fentanyl

September 19, 2023
A Kansas man pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.

According to court documents, Grant Lubbers, 37, of Wichita was arrested in April 2021 in Andover, Kansas. Law enforcement had been investigating Lubbers for fentanyl trafficking. Using a search warrant, agents searched Lubbers’ vehicle and found a backpack containing approximately 3,000 pills that later tested positive for fentanyl, $22,000 in cash, and a firearm.

Lubbers is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 29, 2023, and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. 

The Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating the case.

