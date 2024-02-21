Why join the FFA? Trenton seniors share insights

Share To Your Social Network

One of the goals for senior officers in the Trenton FFA chapter is to recruit younger students to join the student organization. This week, the officers will be visiting with 8th graders from Trenton Middle School.

On KTTN’s Open Line, four senior officers were asked why they joined FFA. Emma Roberts serves as president of the 100-member Trenton FFA Chapter:

Roberts says after graduation, she plans to attend NCMC and enroll in the nursing program.

Cade Claycomb is a vice president of the FFA Chapter:

After graduation, Claycomb plans to attend NCMC and then transfer to Oklahoma State University to pursue a degree in ag communications.

FFA Treasurer Abby Simpson and Reporter Bradyn Sager discussed their reasons for joining the chapter:

Simpson, following her graduation, plans to attend NCMC. Sager reports he plans to attend Linn Technical College and enroll in the welding program there.

