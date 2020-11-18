When price is right, wheat middlings are good cattle feed

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

At the right price, wheat middlings are a good source of protein, fiber, and phosphorus for livestock says University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Kendra Graham.

Wheat middlings, or midds, are lightweight feeds used in mixes. The middlings are a byproduct of the wheat milling industry that is not flour. Flaky and loose, they are inconvenient to store and transport. They are best suited to being made into pellets, which are denser and less prone to spoilage, bridging, and absorbing moisture.

Rich in protein, wheat middlings also offer high levels of energy. Cattle find midds easy to digest, and weaning calves do well with them. They are high in fiber, low in starch and they produce little bloat or acidosis when fed in the right amount. On the other hand, wheat middlings are low in calcium.

Wheat midds serve as a good high-protein, high-fiber calf creep, and beef cow supplement during drought. The price depends on seasonal demand and may be lower in April, May, and June, Graham says.

Northwestern Missouri producers may find it to be an inexpensive feed due to lower transportation costs from Kansas, the nation’s largest producer of wheat. Barges also deliver them at St. Louis docks on the Mississippi River.

(Photo by Melissa Askew on Unsplash)

