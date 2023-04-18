“Wheels and Wine Car Show” set for June 24th at Black Silo Winery

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

This year’s Wheels and Wine Car Show at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton will benefit Bright Futures Trenton. The event will be held on June 24th.

Registration will open at 8 am with gates open to the public at 10:30 am. Crowd judging will run from noon to 2 pm with awards presented at 3 pm.

There will be 22 classes of vehicles with an entry fee of $20 per class. Specialty trophies will include charity choice, best interior, best motor, best paint, and best of show.

Proceeds will benefit Bright Futures Trenton which uses a framework that brings together businesses, human service agencies, faith-based organizations, and parent groups and partners them with schools to help meet students’ basic needs.

Stevens Excavating and Plumbing will present the Wheels and Wine Car Show on June 24th.

More information can be obtained by emailing [email protected]. Car entry committee chairs Lindsay Stevens and Danny Stevens can also be contacted for more information. Lindsay Stevens can be reached at 660-654-1123, and Danny Stevens can be contacted at 660-635-1631.

Related