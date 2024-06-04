Wheels and Wine car show returns to Black Silo Winery on June 22

The 7th annual “Wheels and Wine” car show is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, on the grounds of Black Silo Winery, located just east of Trenton.
Lindsey Stevens, a committee member organizing the event, was a guest on KTTN’s Open Line:
Organizers aim to exceed 100 entries for the Wheels and Wine car show. Proceeds from entry fees, spectator voting, smoked pulled pork sandwiches, and a raffle will benefit the Bright Futures Trenton organization. It was reported that the Wheels and Wine car show had secured 56 sponsorships.
Food trucks will be on-site along with more than a dozen vendors and a photographer.