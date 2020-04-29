Wheeling woman arrested after search warrant served during drug investigation

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office began a drug investigation in Wheeling that resulted in the execution of a search warrant of a home along with an arrest of a female suspect. The search warrant was executed around mid-afternoon in the 800 block of Route B at the north end of Wheeling.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports the arrest of 38-year-old Maegan A. Knouse for alleged delivery and/or possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The sheriff stated the search resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, equipment commonly used in the distribution of controlled substance(s), methamphetamine drug paraphernalia and other items supporting drug transactions.

Ms. Knouse also has multiple felony allegations pending in Linn County which include 12 felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and two felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs, 1st degree.

Cox reports Knouse was out of jail, on bond when taken into custody by Livingston County. On the Livingston county charge, filed on Tuesday, Maegan Knouse is accused of delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Bond was set at $25,000 cash and Knouse remains incarcerated in the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

