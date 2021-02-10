Wheeling man injured in single-vehicle crash near Meadville

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Wheeling man sustained minor injuries in a one-car accident one-half mile east of Meadville on Wednesday morning, February 10th.

Sixty-six-year-old Russell Richter was later arrested on a couple of allegations. An ambulance transported him to Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield.

The car traveled north on Crow Drive before going through an intersection and striking a ditch. The vehicle received moderate damage.

Richter was arrested on allegations of driving while intoxicated; drugs and failure to drive on the right half of the road. He was released for treatment.

The Patrol notes he did not wear a seat belt.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

