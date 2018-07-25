Wheeling man hurt in Livingston County crash

A Wheeling resident was injured in an accident Tuesday morning on Livingston County Route B.

The highway patrol reports 27-year-old Jeffrey Albertson received minor injuries and was taken by a private party to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. The crash happened when the two vehicles were southbound on Route B, one of them a truck driven by 30-year-old Darrell Epperson of New Hampton, who wasn’t reported hurt.

Albertson slowed to make a left turn when the Epperson truck crossed the center line in an attempt to pass. The impact caused the Albertson vehicle to overturn onto its driver’s side. Vehicle damage was minor for both in the accident approximately six miles north of Wheeling.

The report noted Epperson was using a seatbelt while Albertson was not.

