Wheeling man charged with domestic assault after threatening to kill woman, children and family

A Wheeling man accused of holding a woman against her will and threatening to kill her, her children, and her family has been charged in Caldwell County with the felonies of domestic assault—first degree and kidnapping—second degree.

Thirty-two-year-old Tye Joseph Evans’s bond is $25,000 cash only with special conditions for bond supervision by Supervision Services and no contact with the victim.

A probable cause affidavit says Evans was giving a ride to an ex-girlfriend from Chillicothe to Brookfield when he began to get angry and yell at her. He allegedly said he would drive with her in the car until they ran out of gas or they were both dead.

The probable cause affidavit notes the woman jumped out of the vehicle when it was going about five miles per hour, she ran toward a residence, and Evans drove at her with his vehicle, coming within about seven feet from hitting her before hitting a push plow sitting in the yard. The woman got the attention of the homeowners as Evans reportedly drove away.

