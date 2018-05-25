What’s coming and going on Netflix in June 2018

Netflix watchers can catch blockbuster movies Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi in June, along with new seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, Glow, Luke Cage and Sense8.

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.





Here’s the full list of what’s being added to Netflix in June:

Date not announced

iZombie Season 4

Life Sentence Season 1

Supergirl Season 3

June 1

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

Busted! Season Finale – Netflix Original

Disney‘s 101 Dalmatians

George Balanchine‘s The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

November 13: Attack on Paris – Netflix Original

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

June 2

The King’s Speech

June 3

The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming every Sunday) – Netflix Original

June 5

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragarok

June 7

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast Season 2 (Streaming every Thursday)

The Night Shift Season 4

June 8

Alex Strangelove – Netflix Original

Ali’s Wedding – Netflix Original

Marcella Season 2 – Netflix Original

{Sense8} Series Finale – Netflix Original

The Hollow – Netflix Original

The Staircase – Netflix Original

Treehouse Detectives – Netflix Original

June 9

Wynnona Earp Season 2

June 10

Portlandia Season 8

June 14

Cutie and the Boxer

Marlon Season 1

June 15

La Hora Final

Lust Stories – Netflix Original

Maktub – Netflix Original

Queer Eye Season 2 – Netflix Original

Set It Up – Netflix Original

Step Up 2: The Streets

Sunday’s Illness – Netflix Original

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

The Ranch Part 5 – Netflix Original

True: Magical Friends – Netflix Original

True: Wonderful Wishes – Netflix Original

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 6 – Netflix Original

June 16

Grey’s Anatomy Season 14

In Bruges

June 17

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez – Netflix Original

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 5

June 19

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette – Netflix Original

June 22

Brain on Fire – Netflix Original

Cooking on High – Netflix Original

Derren Brown: Miracle – Netflix Original

Heavy Rescue: 401 Season 2 – Netflix Original

Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2 – Netflix Original

Us and Them – Netflix Original

June 23

Disney’s Tarzan

June 24

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) – Netflix Original

June 25

Hotel Transylvania Season 1

June 26

Secret City – Netflix Original

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro – Netflix Original

June 29

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits – Netflix Original

Glow Season 2 – Netflix Original

Harvey Street Kids – Netflix Original

Kiss Me First – Netflix Original

La Forêt – Netflix Original

La Pena Maxima

Nailed It! Season 2 – Netflix Original

Paquita Salas Season 2 – Netflix Original

Recovery Boys – Netflix Original

TAU – Netflix Original

June 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory – Netflix Original

Mohawk

