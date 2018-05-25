What’s coming and going on Netflix in June 2018

Netflix watchers can catch blockbuster movies Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi in June, along with new seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, Glow, Luke Cage and Sense8.
The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here’s the full list of what’s being added to Netflix in June:
Date not announced
iZombie Season 4
Life Sentence Season 1
Supergirl Season 3
June 1
Assassination Games
Blue Jasmine
Busted! Season Finale – Netflix Original
Disney‘s 101 Dalmatians
George Balanchine‘s The Nutcracker
He Named Me Malala
Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
Just Friends
Miracle
National Treasure
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
November 13: Attack on Paris – Netflix Original
Outside In
Righteous Kill
Rumor Has It
Singularity
Taking Lives
Terms and Conditions May Apply
The Boy
The Covenant
The Departed
The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
June 2
The King’s Speech
June 3
The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming every Sunday) – Netflix Original
June 5
Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragarok
June 7
Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast Season 2 (Streaming every Thursday)
The Night Shift Season 4
June 8
Alex Strangelove – Netflix Original
Ali’s Wedding – Netflix Original
Marcella Season 2 – Netflix Original
{Sense8} Series Finale – Netflix Original
The Hollow – Netflix Original
The Staircase – Netflix Original
Treehouse Detectives – Netflix Original
June 9
Wynnona Earp Season 2
June 10
Portlandia Season 8
June 14
Cutie and the Boxer
Marlon Season 1
June 15
La Hora Final
Lust Stories – Netflix Original
Maktub – Netflix Original
Queer Eye Season 2 – Netflix Original
Set It Up – Netflix Original
Step Up 2: The Streets
Sunday’s Illness – Netflix Original
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
The Ranch Part 5 – Netflix Original
True: Magical Friends – Netflix Original
True: Wonderful Wishes – Netflix Original
Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 6 – Netflix Original
June 16
Grey’s Anatomy Season 14
In Bruges
June 17
Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez – Netflix Original
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 5
June 19
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette – Netflix Original
June 22
Brain on Fire – Netflix Original
Cooking on High – Netflix Original
Derren Brown: Miracle – Netflix Original
Heavy Rescue: 401 Season 2 – Netflix Original
Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2 – Netflix Original
Us and Them – Netflix Original
June 23
Disney’s Tarzan
June 24
To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) – Netflix Original
June 25
Hotel Transylvania Season 1
June 26
Secret City – Netflix Original
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro – Netflix Original
June 29
Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits – Netflix Original
Glow Season 2 – Netflix Original
Harvey Street Kids – Netflix Original
Kiss Me First – Netflix Original
La Forêt – Netflix Original
La Pena Maxima
Nailed It! Season 2 – Netflix Original
Paquita Salas Season 2 – Netflix Original
Recovery Boys – Netflix Original
TAU – Netflix Original
June 30
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory – Netflix Original
Mohawk