Westphalia man airlifted to hospital following fall from golf cart

Local News May 26, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Life Flight Helicopter
Share To Your Social Network
             

An accident involving a golf cart occurred in Gentry County on May 25, 2024, at approximately 1:15 a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the incident happened at a private residence about 2.5 miles northwest of Stanberry.

According to the report, Korbin L. Fletchall, 20, of Stanberry, was driving a southbound EasyGo golf cart. The vehicle sustained no damage and was driven away from the scene.

Greyson J. Juergensmeyer, 23, of Westphalia, was a passenger on the golf cart. He was clinging to the driver’s side exterior of the vehicle when he fell off and struck the ground. 

Juergensmeyer sustained serious injuries and was initially transported by Grand River EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Albany. He was subsequently airlifted by Life Flight Eagle to Research Medical Center in Kansas City for further treatment.

Post Views: 278

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.