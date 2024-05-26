Westphalia man airlifted to hospital following fall from golf cart

Share To Your Social Network

An accident involving a golf cart occurred in Gentry County on May 25, 2024, at approximately 1:15 a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the incident happened at a private residence about 2.5 miles northwest of Stanberry.

According to the report, Korbin L. Fletchall, 20, of Stanberry, was driving a southbound EasyGo golf cart. The vehicle sustained no damage and was driven away from the scene.

Greyson J. Juergensmeyer, 23, of Westphalia, was a passenger on the golf cart. He was clinging to the driver’s side exterior of the vehicle when he fell off and struck the ground.

Juergensmeyer sustained serious injuries and was initially transported by Grand River EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Albany. He was subsequently airlifted by Life Flight Eagle to Research Medical Center in Kansas City for further treatment.

