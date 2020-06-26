An employee at the Western Missouri Correctional Center of Cameron has been charged in DeKalb County with felony possession of child pornography—first offense after an investigation by the State Cyber Security Team.

Online court information shows the bond for 47-year-old Chris Berry of Maysville has been set at $25,000, 10% cash only with certain conditions. Those conditions include providing to a bond officer a list of all email addresses he used or accessed and a list of all internet accounts he opened or used with user names. He is also to have no unsupervised contact with females less than 18 years of age.

A probable cause statement says a website Berry visited on a work computer triggered a virus alert. The State Cyber Security Team observed images believed to be child pornography attached to his login and web visit history.

During an interview, Berry allegedly admitted to viewing child pornography on his cell phone and work computer.

