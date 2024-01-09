Wes Barone reports on Trenton’s building inspections

Between November 9 and December 8, 2023, thirty-three building inspections were conducted in Trenton.

Building Inspector Wes Barone reported that out of these, 20 inspections pertained to new construction, while nine focused on rental properties. Additionally, three inspections were for right-of-way issues, and one addressed a dangerous building concern.

During the same period, six permits were issued. Four of these permits related to right-of-way and the remaining two were for building purposes.

The inspections resulted in seven citations or notices. Furthermore, two cases made it to the court docket.