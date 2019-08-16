Well-being check in Chillicothe turns into leisurely drive to Wheeling and back for officers

Chillicothe police officers responded late Thursday morning to a residence in the 1200 block of Alexander Street for what was requested as a well-being check. Officers were advised that a resident had taken their mother’s purse and the vehicle then left the house. Police said the person in question was reportedly suffering from a mental condition.

Police located the individual and the vehicle that allegedly refused to stop for officers driving at varying speeds eastbound to Wheeling and then north, driving eventually into Sullivan County. When Chillicothe police ended following the vehicle, Livingston County and Sullivan County officers continued to follow the vehicle.

The vehicle eventually returned to Chillicothe and was observed pulling into a business in the 800 block of West Business 36 where it stopped. The individual was contacted and appeared to be extremely disoriented.

The individual was transported to their residence where the mother and Division of Aging took control of the subject. No names were released in the police report.