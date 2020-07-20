Weekly report from Wright Memorial and Hedrick Medical Center show increase of almost 500 tests for COVID-19

Coronavirus Update

Information announced this morning shows 2,519 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted through Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe and Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton. That’s an increase of 493 in the past week.

Wright Memorial has tested 767 people with 516 of those from Grundy County, 127 from Mercer County, 17 from Livingston County, and 107 from other counties.

Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe has tested 1,732 people with 1054 from Livingston County residents, 215 from Grundy County, 47 from Mercer County, and 416 from other counties.

No test results are provided by the hospitals.

