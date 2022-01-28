Weatherby man injured after crashing into tree; patrol accuses him of DWI

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Weatherby man was arrested after a one-vehicle accident five miles south of Pattonsburg Friday morning, January 28.

Forty-four-year-old Jeremy Wells was taken by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Wells drove a pickup truck east on Route E before allegedly failing to stop at the intersection with Highway 69. The pickup traveled across Highway 69 and struck a tree.

Moderate damage was reported for the truck and the report indicated Wells did not wear a seat belt.

Wells was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving. He was released on citations.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

