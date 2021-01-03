Weather summary for 2020 indicates Trenton never broke the 100 degree mark

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The weather summary for 2020 in Trenton shows combined highs were four-tenths of a degree below normal while lows were above average by one-point-four degrees. Precipitation for the year was 1.48 inches below normal, with conditions fairly mild overall.

The warmest temperature during 2020 in Trenton was 94 degrees on both July 8th and August 26th while the coldest temperature was eight degrees below zero on February 14th, which established a record low for that date. It was three degrees below zero one day earlier on February 13th. Those were the only two dates during 2020 in which temperatures dropped below zero in Trenton.

The largest rainfall in a 24-hour period was two inches on May 15th. The month with the most moisture was May with 6.23 inches of rain, then came July with 5.66 inches, September with 5-1/2 inches, and April with 4.07 inches of rain.

The greatest amount of snow and sleet in a 24-hour period was 6-1/2 inches on January 24th which was part of a three-day period in which there were 10.8 inches of snow in Trenton. For the month of January, a total of 13.3 inches of snow and sleet was registered in Trenton. The 6-1/2 inches of snow on January 24th was a record for that date.

January received 2.98 inches of rain and melted precipitation, the most January moisture in Trenton since 1973 when there were 4.52 inches. After January of 2020, there was little snow and sleet in Trenton in the remaining months of the year. February received one inch, March a trace, April 1.45 inches, October ¼ of an inch, November 1 inch, and December officially 1-1/2 inches. KTTN measured 3 inches of snow and sleet in December of 2020 in downtown Trenton. The total for 2020 was 18-1/2 inches of snow and sleet in Trenton.

The least amount of moisture during 2020 was February with 4/10 of an inch of rain and melted precipitation, followed by October with .46 inches, and December with 1.79 inches of rain and melted precipitation. October’s total ranked second for the least amount in that month in Trenton since 1970.

The growing season had beneficial moisture, although June was dry with just 2.17 inches of rainfall. August had just 2.26 inches with both amounts well below normal.

Monthly temperature averages were somewhat favorable for heating and cooling bills. High temperatures averaged near normal in January and February, above normal in March, below normal in April and May, above average in June, below average in July, August, September, and October and above average in November and December.

Lows were above average in January, February, and March, below normal in April, near normal in May, above average in June and July, near normal in August, above average in September, below normal in October, and above average in November and December.

