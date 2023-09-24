Weather on Saturday drops hail in Kansas and Missouri, downed power lines, lightning start fires in Chillicothe

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The National Weather Service received several reports of hail in west-central Missouri and east-central Kansas from mid-morning Saturday through Saturday evening. The largest hail size was an estimated two inches southeast of Clare in Johnson County, Kansas. This report came from the public shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. There were also a few reports of gusty winds in the region.

In northern Missouri, Chillicothe experienced hail estimated to be around one inch in size. That report came from emergency management at 4:51 p.m. Saturday.

Among the items on the daily Chillicothe police report, officers responded Saturday at 5:17 p.m. to a downed power line in the area of Harvester and Highway 36. Police noted that the power line had started a grass fire. The fire was contained, and Chillicothe Municipal Utilities responded to restore the line.

A few minutes later, at 5:21 p.m., Chillicothe police responded to the 1500 block of Bryan where they reported a shed was struck by lightning and became engulfed in flames. The Chillicothe Fire Department extinguished the blaze.

