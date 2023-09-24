Weather on Saturday drops hail in Kansas and Missouri, downed power lines, lightning start fires in Chillicothe

Local News September 24, 2023
The National Weather Service received several reports of hail in west-central Missouri and east-central Kansas from mid-morning Saturday through Saturday evening. The largest hail size was an estimated two inches southeast of Clare in Johnson County, Kansas. This report came from the public shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. There were also a few reports of gusty winds in the region.

In northern Missouri, Chillicothe experienced hail estimated to be around one inch in size. That report came from emergency management at 4:51 p.m. Saturday.

Among the items on the daily Chillicothe police report, officers responded Saturday at 5:17 p.m. to a downed power line in the area of Harvester and Highway 36. Police noted that the power line had started a grass fire. The fire was contained, and Chillicothe Municipal Utilities responded to restore the line.

A few minutes later, at 5:21 p.m., Chillicothe police responded to the 1500 block of Bryan where they reported a shed was struck by lightning and became engulfed in flames. The Chillicothe Fire Department extinguished the blaze.

