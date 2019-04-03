Weather observations for Trenton moving to water plant

The location of weather observations for Trenton is changing.

Trenton Fire Chief Brandon Gibler reports the National Weather Service picked up the thermometer and rain guage from the fire station Tuesday to transition to a new site at the water treatment plant.

Gibler says he believes precipitation observations will start at the plant immediately, but the temperature will be delayed.

City Administrator Ron Urton says he believes Trenton’s weather observations were taken at the water treatment plant previously, and workers at the plant agreed to take them again.