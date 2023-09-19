Watkins Mill Association announces 10th annual “Get Outdoors 6.6k”

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Watkins Mill Association is inviting the public to lace up their running shoes for the 10th Annual Get Outdoors 6.6k event on September 30th. The race will take place at the scenic Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and Historic Site, offering participants a chance to experience the natural beauty of Missouri while supporting a good cause.

The Get Outdoors 6.6k trail circles the 100-acre Williams Creek Lake within the historic Watkins Mill State Park. The certified paved track provides runners and walkers a serene journey through a canopy of well-preserved native woods. For those who prefer a slower pace, the trail features several resting spots around the lake.

The race will kick off at 8 a.m., with check-in starting at 7 a.m.

Race Packages and Registration

Standard Package : Includes a 6k T-shirt, runners bib, and medal. Each entry ticket also comes with two passes for a guided tour of Watkins Woolen Mill and House.

Early Bird Special : $35 if registered by September 15th (T-shirt included)

Regular Registration : $40 if registered after September 15th (T-shirt not included)

Day-of Registration : $45 if registered on the day of the event (T-shirt not included)

Children Under 5 : Free, no T-shirt or race package included.

Children Ages 5-12: May register for $30 with a full race package.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and Historic Site, contributing to the preservation and enhancement of this local treasure.

The race will be held at Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and Historic Site, located at 26600 Park Rd. N, Lawson, MO, 64062.

For more information or to register for the event, visit the Watkins Mill Association website.

