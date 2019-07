Trenton Municipal Utilities has announced water will be shut off for part of Trenton on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, due to water main repair and valve installation.

Water is expected to be off at the Walden Apartment Building as well as East 10th Street from Avalon to Kumler and Kumler from East Ninth to East 10th Wednesday morning from 8 to 10 o’clock.

A boil advisory for the area will follow until Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock.