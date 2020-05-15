Water quality report from Missouri Department of Natural Resources shows no violations for City of Trenton

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has released the 2019 Annual Water Quality Report for Trenton Municipal Utilities. The report shows no violations occurred in the 2019 calendar year. The water for TMU comes from the Thompson River as surface water.

For regulated contaminants, 90% of water utility levels were less than 0.0142 parts per million for copper and less than 7.98 parts per billion for lead. The action level for copper is 1.3 parts per million, and the action level for lead is 15 parts per billion.

One hundred percent of samples were in compliance with the standard for turbidity, which is a measure of cloudiness in water. The Annual Water Quality Report notes turbidity is monitored because it is a good indicator of the effectiveness of the filtration system.

The report shows results from other regulated contaminants and optional contaminants not required for monitoring by the Environmental Protection Agency. It also provides information on the source water assessment and answers various questions. You may read the full Water Quality Report by clicking HERE.

