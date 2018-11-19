Water quality one of several topics discussed at Spickard City Council meeting

At a recent meeting of the Spickard City Council, Kenneth Neill was sworn in as a member of the board and becomes the fourth member. Others are Frank Felder, Janice Vandevender, and Maggie George. Due to a vacancy, Mayor Pro Tem Felder presided.

Larry Marrs discussed with aldermen mileage reimbursement and an hourly rate for projects outside his normal monthly duties. A motion was made and approved to pay mileage of 54-1/2 cents per mile and a rate of $1800 per hour for hours worked over and above what was specified in his June 25th contract with Spickard. Marrs is to meet with the city clerk to work on revising that contract.

Marrs addressed the town council regarding Spickard’s water quality and testing, the DNR reports, records and concerns, utility profitability, and how utility rates are calculated. David Akins discussed with the board the current status of the sewer system, DNR concerns and reports, the newly-proposed operating permit, current violations, and solutions. Board members discussed potential dates to invite a Department of Natural Resource representative to give a presentation and answer questions. Details are to be finalized regarding that meeting at Spickard.

The town board discussed violations of municipal ordinances within city limits of Spickard. A list was compiled and letters are to be mailed. Alder-member Janice Vandevender reported on vandalism to the City Hall window the weekend of November 10th and 11th. Law enforcement was contacted to investigate.