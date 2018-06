Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory due to a water main break.

The advisory affects all Sullivan County Rural Water customers in Macon County and Linn County on Route J north of Nagel Road, Nettle Drive, Alpine Avenue, Aspen Street, Alpha Street, Barrell Street, Nettle Drive, Bluegrass Avenue, Anvil Street, and Route JJ.

The customers will be under a precautionary boil advisory until further notice.

Like this: Like Loading...