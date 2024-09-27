Water disinfection change by TMU begins October 4th

The Trenton Municipal Utilities (TMU) Water Treatment Plant will begin utilizing free chlorine as a disinfectant in its water system starting October 4th. This process, known as a free chlorine conversion, involves using free chlorine instead of chloramines for water disinfection. The conversion is expected to last six to eight weeks.

This temporary change will affect not only TMU customers but also those served by Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1 and the cities of Galt and Spickard. Additionally, residents of western Sullivan County who use TMU’s water supply will also be impacted by the conversion.

TMU has assured the public that there are no health risks associated with the free chlorine conversion. However, residents may experience temporary changes in their water, such as lower pressure, odor, taste differences, discoloration, and the presence of small particles. TMU, in collaboration with water services, will conduct directional flushing of the water mains to clear any such issues. Nuisance problems related to the conversion should dissipate as flushing is completed.

Throughout the conversion process, TMU’s water department will closely monitor the water’s disinfectant levels to ensure that it remains safe for consumption. The conversion has been deemed necessary to address the accumulation of minerals and metals in the water source, which naturally build up over time and adhere to pipe walls. These deposits can be released when pressure changes occur, causing water discoloration and taste changes. In addition, TMU highlighted concerns about nitrification and the growth of biofilm, which can reduce the effectiveness of disinfectants over time. The free chlorine conversion is intended to cleanse pipe walls, limit nitrification, reduce biofilm, and ensure high water quality for its customers.

Flushing will begin on October 7th, starting west of the railroad tracks near the water treatment plant.

For any questions or concerns, residents are encouraged to contact the TMU Water Treatment Plant directly at 660-359-3211.

