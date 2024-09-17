Water crews plan flushing near 12th Street and Harris Avenue

To address water quality concerns, water distribution crews in Trenton will conduct unidirectional flushing of the distribution system in the area surrounding East 12th Street to 13th Court, located east of Harris Avenue. This process involves redirecting the water flow by valving off sections to ensure water moves in one direction, increasing velocity and improving the flushing process.

The areas affected include:

East 12th Street

East 13th Street

13th Court (from Harris Avenue to Normal Street)

Harris Avenue (from 12th Street to 13th Court)

Normal Street (from 12th Street to 13th Court)

Residents in these locations may experience temporary low water pressure or discolored water. If discolored water is noticed, it is recommended to flush the household system by running water through a bathtub faucet or by removing the aerator from a faucet or showerhead.

The unidirectional flushing will begin at 8:00 a.m. on September 18, 2024. For any questions or concerns, residents can contact the Water Treatment Plant at (660) 359-3211.

