Water and hay assistance locations announced for drought stricken farms

Landowners who need water and/or hay for livestock have several locations in north Missouri to choose from.

Governor Mike Parson announced 28 Department of Conservation areas and five Department of Natural Resource state parks that water can be pumped from. A lottery also was created for farmers interested in obtaining hay, free of charge, on almost 900 acres of Missouri state park land.

Northern Missouri has been suffering from extreme and exceptional drought conditions. Therefore, locations around this area were designated for water and hay.

According to a map provided through the Department of Natural Resources website, water hauling locations include Crowder State Park west of Trenton, Lake Paho in Mercer County, Poosey Conservation area in Livingston County, the Jamesport Conservation Lake, as well as the Fountain Grove conservation area near Meadville.

Those in need of water are to register by calling the Department of Natural Resources at 573-751-4115 extension 3209. Those needing water may pump up to 5000 gallons per family farm. Those wishing to pump water may click this link to find the nearest location.

Four state parks in northern Missouri have been designated to have grasslands that can be mowed and harvested for hay to feed to livestock. These are Crowder State Park near Trenton, (16 acres) Wallace State Park near Cameron, (25 acres) Pershing State Park near Laclede,(12 acres) and Long Branch State Park of Macon.

The lottery to obtain a hay permit runs through this Saturday, August 25. The Department of Natural Resources will announce results next Monday, August 27th. Apply for the haying lottery online at this link.

