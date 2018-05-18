Watchdog groups say massive utility bill just passed in Missouri favors corporate utilities

A far-reaching utility bill just passed by the state legislature calls on Missouri power companies to pass the savings they’re getting from corporate tax cuts on to customers.

David Woodsmall with the Midwest Energy Consumers Group contends the stipulation has an out clause for the utilities. He says it allows them to delay the savings well beyond a 90-day window when they’re supposed to be implemented.

Major utility companies are realizing massive savings after Congress cut the corporate income tax rate from 35-to-21 percent late last year.

