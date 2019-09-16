Washington sex offender indicted for child pornography

A Washington sex offender was indicted by a federal grand jury for receiving and distributing child pornography.

David Lee Wilson, 37, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. Wilson has a prior conviction for child molestation in Grays Harbor County, Washington, and is a registered sex offender.

Today’s indictment alleges that Wilson received and distributed child pornography beginning on Aug. 22, 2019, in Howell County, Missouri.

The charge contained in this indictment is an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charge must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, and the West Plains, Mo., Police Department.

