Washington County Collector removed after audit reveals missing money

A report released by Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick provides further details about the questionable actions of the former Washington County Collector, leading to her removal from office and the filing of criminal charges. The audit, which focuses on the tenure of Carla Zettler as Washington County Collector, assigns the office the lowest rating of “poor” and advises county officials to continue collaborating with law enforcement on criminal prosecution.

“It’s unfortunate the mismanagement of the Washington County Collector’s Office went on for so long, but thankfully those responsible for misappropriating county funds are now being held accountable by law enforcement and the courts,” said Fitzpatrick. “We hope our audit report offers the county a way forward to improve accounting controls and procedures, ensuring county funds are not misused again. County officials have worked with us in good faith, and I encourage them to keep implementing our recommendations.”

The audit was requested by the County Commission shortly after Zettler was removed from office. The report reveals that Zettler failed to record or deposit at least $107,081 from trustee property sales between 2018 and 2021. Many of these sales involved lots around Woodland Lakes, sold for $1 plus $99 in fees. The $1 collected for the county was properly recorded, but the remaining $99 was kept in cash, and stored in envelopes in the office. Portions of the fees were distributed among Zettler’s staff, including $23 going to the County Trustee, Zettler’s daughter-in-law. The audit identifies over $32,500 paid to office employees and over $39,000 to the County Trustee.

The audit also points out that the $19 per lot paid to employees was not justified or legally allowable and did not follow the county’s regular payroll processes. Additionally, the amount paid to the County Trustee exceeded state legal limits, and the county failed to issue 1099 forms for those payments. There was no documentation to ensure the fees charged were fair and legal.

Zettler was also found to have transferred at least $3,700 from a Tax Maintenance Fund to her personal account and made over $3,200 in questionable expenditures, including personal purchases. Moreover, she used the Tax Maintenance Fund to make employee bonuses totaling nearly $12,000, violating the Missouri Constitution.

Further audit findings reveal weak accounting controls during Zettler’s time in office, including failure to deposit receipts properly and a lack of reconciliation between bank accounts and liabilities. As of early 2023, Zettler had not completed bank reconciliations through the end of her term.

The audit also notes Zettler’s failure to distribute over $99,000 in protested taxes in a timely manner. These taxes were not distributed until March 2023, months after the State Tax Commission ordered their release.

The audit highlights several areas where the county’s property tax system needs improvement, including the failure of the current County Collector to complete annual settlements for the years 2023 and 2024.

The full audit report on the Washington County Collector and Property Tax System is available online.

