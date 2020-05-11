Warrenton teen demolishes van in Linn County crash

A teenager from Warrenton, Missouri was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with minor injuries after the van he was driving went off a lettered route in Linn County.

Nineteen-year-old Jase White was driving the van when it was demolished after it went off the left side of Linn County Route C and overturned. The 1 am Saturday crash happened two miles east of Shelby in rural Linn County. white was using a seat belt.

Assisting the patrol were the Brookfield Police and Linn County Sheriff’s Department.

