Warrenton man dies after motorcycle crash on westbound Interstate 70

A 31-year-old Warrenton man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 on Friday, September 27, 2024. The crash occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. near the 187.4 mile marker of westbound Interstate 70 in Warren County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, David J. Ball was driving a 2005 Suzuki VL 1500 westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle overturned onto its side.

Ball, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:35 p.m. by Warren County Ambulance Service paramedics. His body was transported to Martin’s Funeral Home by the funeral service.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Trooper B.T. Gregory and Trooper C.J. Nichols during the investigation.

