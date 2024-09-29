Warrensburg teen killed, 3 teenagers injured in Johnson County crash

A fatal crash occurred on September 27, 2024, at 8:54 p.m. on SW 271st Road, north of SW 1200th Road, in Johnson County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 18-year-old Turner George of Warrensburg was driving a 2004 Dodge truck southbound when he lost control of the vehicle while accelerating through a curve. The truck left the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned, and collided with a fence.

Turner George, the driver of the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at 10:00 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Noah Harness. His body was taken to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office.

Three other occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the crash:

A 17-year-old male from Chilhowee, Missouri, occupant, with minor injuries, wearing a seat belt, refused treatment at the scene.

Wylie Grant , 18, of Chilhowee, Missouri, occupant, minor injuries, not wearing a seat belt, refused treatment at the scene.

Timothy Toole, 19, of Centerview, Missouri, occupant, minor injuries, not wearing a seat belt, refused treatment at the scene.

This is the 59th fatal crash and the 68th fatality of the year for Troop A. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

