Warren “Bucky” Lynch, 98, of Brookfield, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Boone Hospital in Columbia.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield, with Pastor Jim Fitzgerald officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in New Boston Cemetery, New Boston.

Memorial contributions to the New Boston Cemetery may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, Missouri, 64628.

Warren Ellis Lynch, son of Willie Ellis and Gertrude Beatrice (Hayes) Lynch, was born on July 8, 1926, in New Boston. On July 24, 1948, he married Mildred Irene Sattman. Together, they were married for 74 years.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served as a medic in Texas during the Korean War. Bucky later made his career at Columbia Steel in Kansas City until his retirement.

Bucky enjoyed quail hunting and spending time at casinos. He and Mildred also loved playing Pitch and Pinochle. Bucky was known for his love of storytelling and was well-loved by his family and neighbors.

He was a member of the New Boston Christian Church.

Survivors include two nephews, Michael Crist and wife Peggy of Brookfield, and David Crist of Kirksville; four great-nieces, Melissa Anderson and husband Justin of Centralia, Amy Couch and husband Damien of Liberty, Shelli Gordon and husband Nathan of Centralia, and Megan Claybrook and husband Jeff of San Springs, Oklahoma; and 12 great-great-nieces and nephews.

Bucky was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Gertrude Lynch; his wife, Mildred; his twin sister, Maysel Crist, and her husband, Raymond.

Post Views: 228