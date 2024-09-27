Wanted: Joshua Caudill sought by Livingston County Sheriff

Joshua Christopher Caudill, a resident of Wheeling, Missouri, is currently wanted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation on an original charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. The warrant for his arrest pertains to case #23LV-CR00412-01. Authorities have set his bond at $20,000 cash only.

Caudill, 36, is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. His last known address is 409 N 2nd St., Wheeling, MO 64688.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information regarding Joshua Caudill’s whereabouts to contact them at 660-646-0515.

As a reminder, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An arrest or arrest warrant is merely an allegation and does not confirm guilt.

