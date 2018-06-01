Wallace State Park to host Kid’s Fishing Day

Wallace State Park south of Cameron will host a free Kid’s Fishing Day for children ages five to 12. The Missouri State Parks and Department of Conservation sponsor the event to be held at the park’s Lake Allaman June 16th from 9 o’clock to noon.

Fishing poles will be provided to the first 40 registrants and participants who bring their own poles do not need to register. Bait and assistance will be provided. The Kid’s Fishing Day will include a nature display and drawings for prizes at the park’s open shelter house.

Call Wallace State Park at 816-632-3745 for more information.

