“Walk Against Hunger” set for April 25th in Trenton

Organizers call it “The Walk Against Hunger” and it is scheduled in Trenton two weeks from now.

The event is scheduled for late in the afternoon on April 25th at CF Russell Stadium. The walk on the stadium track is scheduled from 5 until 6 pm.

The public can stop by the stadium and make a donation in a participant’s backpack. All proceeds are to be divided equally between Bright Futures Trenton and the Backpack Buddies program of the community food pantry.

The walk on Monday, April 25th is sponsored by Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled.

