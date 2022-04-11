“Walk Against Hunger” set for April 25th in Trenton

Local News April 11, 2022 KTTN News
Lets Fight Hunger Together
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Organizers call it “The Walk Against Hunger” and it is scheduled in Trenton two weeks from now.

The event is scheduled for late in the afternoon on April 25th at CF Russell Stadium. The walk on the stadium track is scheduled from 5 until 6 pm.

The public can stop by the stadium and make a donation in a participant’s backpack. All proceeds are to be divided equally between Bright Futures Trenton and the Backpack Buddies program of the community food pantry.

The walk on Monday, April 25th is sponsored by Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled.

Post Views: 21
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Related posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.