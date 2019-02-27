Voter registration deadline for April Municipal Election is March 6th

The deadline to register to vote for the April 2nd Municipal Election is next week.

Residents of Grundy and Livingston counties can register to vote at their respective county clerk’s office during regular office hours through March 6th. The Livingston County Clerk’s Office will be open that day until 5 o’clock.

Residents can also change their address at their respective county clerk’s office if they recently moved. Individuals will need to show appropriate identification in order to register to vote or change their address.

Questions should be directed to the Grundy County Clerk’s Office at 660-359-4040 extension 4 or the Livingston County Clerk’s Office at 660-646-8000 extension 3.