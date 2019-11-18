Voter registration cards for Grundy County are “in the mail”

Grundy County is mailing voter registration cards. Clerk Betty Spickard reports this is required every two years by state statute.

Spickard noted if registered voters do not receive their new cards by December 2nd, contact the County Clerk’s office which is on the second floor of the courthouse in Trenton. Approximately six thousand cards have been mailed.

The first of four elections in Missouri next year comes up March 10th which is the date for the presidential primary election which is every four years. Other elections will be conducted on the first Tuesday in April, August, and November.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares